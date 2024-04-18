Students participate in annual National History Day

The State Historical Society hosted the National History Day in North Dakota state competition. Students in grades six to twelve who qualified at regional contests in Dickinson, Williston, Bismarck, and Fargo presented research on a topic related to the 2024 theme, “Turning Points in History.”

Nora Fluge is one of those students. She and her team of three other students from Fargo were national qualifiers in the Senior Group Exhibit category for their project on Theodore Roosevelt’s time in North Dakota. She says their team wanted to bring awareness and knowledge to Theodore Roosevelt's accomplishments.

Nora’s team, along with the winners of other categories can now attend the national contest in Maryland in June.

State History Day Coordinator Madison Milbrath says around 500 students across the state participate in National History Day each year. She says learning history isn’t the only thing that makes the competition so valuable for students.

"It's the skills they gain, it's the ability to defend your claim to think critically to gain support for an argument, it's equipping them with everything they need to be college ready and career ready to go out and be leaders in our world."