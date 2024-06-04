WSI launches 'Get Home Safe'

North Dakota’s Workforce Safety and Insurance Department is launching a new program to promote safety in the workforce.

It’s called “Get Home Safe.”

"Recognizing the potential threats posed by workplace injuries, we're on a mission to make sure that safety is a fundamental aspect of your daily work life, and insuring that your lifestyle remains secure," WSI Director Art Thompson said at a Capitol news conference.

Thompson said the agency is launching an on-line resource for businesses large and small to promote safety in the work space.

"People can sign up and receive newsletters from us," Thompson said. "There will be 'toolbox talks' — if you're looking for a safety topic to sit down with your team. That resource will be available on line."

Thompson said the overall goal is to reduce injuries and fatalities in the workforce.

"We are very serious about this initiative," Thompson said. "We want to move the needle."

In 2022, there were 18,000 injuries on the job in North Dakota– and 12 fatalities.