Essential Air Service contracts approved for Jamestown and Devils Lake airports.

After putting out a request for proposals earlier this year, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration have selected SkyWest Airlines to continue providing air service to Jamestown and Devil's Lake.

Jamestown Regional Airport Director Katie Hemmer says SkyWest has been providing service under a hold order until the finalized contract was approved. She says Wednesday's announcement was a huge relief...

"Earlier this year, the U.S. DOT did a request for proposals. SkyWest submitted a proposal. Our community had the opportunity to comment on that proposal and, of course, overwhelming support for SkyWest because they've been such a great partner for our entire community and especially for the airport since they began service here.

So we have sort of just been patiently waiting for that to be official."

Hemmer says the renewed contract comes at a time when the Jamestown Regional Airport is seeing growth.

"You know, they really have had record boardings in the time that they have been our service provider here.

We're very appreciative of the service they offer. We have 12 round trip flights per week to Denver International Airport, which has been a really great hub for us on United Express. So great service, really good connections.

And, of course, the community appreciates being able to travel from their local airport."

The three-year contract runs through June of 2027.

