August is National Immunization Awareness Month.

Cass County Public Health is partnering with Family HealthCare to highlight the importance of immunizations for people of all ages by hosting back to school immunization clinics.

Cheryl Wavrin is Immunization Coordinator with Fargo Cass Public Health.

"This is just an opportunity for parents of children entering school, whether it be preschool, elementary school, high school or college, to set up appointments or come in as walk-ins to receive recommended and required immunizations for school."

Wavrin says before kindergarten, students are recommended to be up to date on immunizations for chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella and polio. 7th graders are recommended to be up to date on tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis – as well as bacterial meningitis. Prior to 11th grade, students are recommended to receive a meningitis booster.

She says public health officials like to have immunization rates be close to 95 percent or more. In recent years, that rate has dipped - but Wavrin says she is pleased that in the last year or so, it has climbed back upward in Cass County.

Wavrin says parents are encouraged to sign up for appointments to get their students up to date, but several opportunities will also be offered for walk-in services. Information can be found on the Fargo Cass Public Health website.

Details for the immunization clinics are as follows: