Weekend weather: active, and hot

North Dakota could see some scattered patterns of severe storms throughout the weekend, beginning in the late evening hours tonight.

Daniel Robinson is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. He says it will be a busy weekend in terms of severe weather risks. Storms will begin developing in western North Dakota and move east throughout tonight into tomorrow morning. Robinson says the primary threat with these storms will be high winds. Later tomorrow, more scattered storms will develop – bringing with them strong winds, larger hail and a possible tornado or two. Robinson says it will be good to stay on top of forecasts if you’re going to be outdoors.

"We're looking at a lot of busy weather, and I know a lot of people are spending time outdoors; maybe camping, maybe going to the lakes, maybe going to various fairs and events. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, stay aware of your surroundings, and know how to seek shelter, where there are safe places to go for you if severe weather does come in."

And Robinson says if you have plans to be outdoors this weekend – you’ll also notice the heat. A muggy air mass will accompany warmer temperatures, sending heat indexes into the 90s and even the 100s. Robinson says if you plan to be outdoors, be sure to take extra precautions – find adequate shade, take breaks, stay hydrated and if need be, make alternate plans. Robinson says while this is the first heat wave to hit the area this year, it won’t be sticking around…

"Luckily for those of us who aren't crazy about this kind of heat, it doesn't look like it's going to last too much into next week. We actually have a pattern shift that will allow us to return to seasonal values around 80, or even below seasonal values into the 70s during the second half of the week. It's actually going to cool down next week - so, we will get this hot spell that we're dealing with right now, and then we'll get a break."