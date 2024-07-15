West Fargo police investigating stabbing death

Police in West Fargo are investigating a murder that occurred early this morning.

The West Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a medical emergency at an apartment in the 1400 block of 12th Street West. When they arrived, they found a male victim who had been stabbed in the chest. Officers administered life-saving measures, but the victim passed away.

Police are actively investigating the incident, including interviewing several persons of interest. The name of the victim is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

West Fargo Police are encouraging the public to submit tips if they have any information that could aid in the investigation. Those with tips can call 701-515-550, or text the keyword WFPD to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the West Fargo Police Department’s website.