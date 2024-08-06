ND law enforcement to receive drug influence mobile screening devices

North Dakota law enforcement agencies will be getting mobile screening devices to determine if a driver may be under the influence of drugs.

The unit is called a "SoToxa" device.

"It's a roadside oral fluid testing device," said Highway Patrol trooper Tarek Chase. "IT's designed to utilize an oral fluid sample, and it can test that sample for a number of different drugs."

That includes marijuana.

"Surrounding states and Canada have legalized recreational marijuana, in one form or another," said Chase. "This should hopefully help us, as a tool, to help better identify it."

This fall, up to 40 law enforcement agencies will start training their officers on the SoToxa device

