State military museum floor plan given the thumbs up

The director of the State Historical Society is hoping to break ground on the North Dakota Military History Museum after the 2025 Legislative Session.

It will be built on the state Capitol Grounds, attached to the North Dakota Heritage Center.

The state Capitol Grounds Planning Commission has approved conceptual designs and a basic floor plan.

"We've been talking about 'honor, educate and inspire, about the military and our residents that have been in the military, and the things that our military does, not only in North Dakota, but across the globe, " said State Historical Society Bill Peterson. "We're hoping for a gallery that causes people to take a deep, thoughtful dive into what the military is, how it functions, who the people are, and how we benefit, historically and in the present."

The cost for the museum is estimated to be $55 to $60 million, with about $30 million of that being raised by the National Guard Foundation.