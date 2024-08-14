Insurance department: document your damage

North Dakota’s Insurance Commissioner is reminding residents to take immediate steps to document any property damage and review insurance policies in the wake of recent severe weather.

It’s been an active summer for severe events, with flash flooding occurring in the Bismarck/Mandan area just yesterday. Jon Godfread says because flash floods can cause significant and sudden damage, it’s crucial for North Dakotans to be proactive in understanding their insurance coverage.

Jacob Just is a spokesman for the insurance department. He says people can begin by documenting damage.

"Take pictures of any damage, take pictures of any flooding that's gone on, and also document your possessions - any makes, models, serial numbers, the estimated value of your possessions - that will help kick start the claims process once you file with your insurance company."

Just says people are also encouraged to contact their agents and look at their insurance policies, because homeowner’s and renter’s insurance don’t include flooding.

He also says to be vigilant against any scammers looking to cash in.

"Find reputable contractors, get multiple quotes from multiple different contractors, look up their reputation on the Better Business Bureau - just get different references to make sure you're working with a reputable company. Also, contact your insurance company; they oftentimes will have a list of people you can contact to work with that they have worked with in the past."

Information on filing claims following a disaster can be found on the insurance department’s website.