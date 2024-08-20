Moorhead Police investigating a homicide

Police in Moorhead are investigating a suspected homicide.

Officers were dispatched to an area along the Red River at 12:30am this morning to search for a reported missing person. A woman’s body was discovered at the river near 6th Avenue and Elm Street in Moorhead.

The body is being transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Witnesses are still being interviewed and evidence collection is ongoing. At this time, there are no suspects. The Moorhead Police Department is being assisted by Moorhead Fire, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as well as the Fargo Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Metro Street Crimes Unit.

UPDATED: 18-year-old Isaac Arthur Arndt of Fargo, ND has been taken into custody for murder. He is currently at the Cass County Jail in Fargo.

A statement from the Moorhead Police Department states that Arndt and the female victim were known to each other. Homicide charges and extradition back to Clay County will be completed by the Clay County Attorney's Office.

Identification of the female victim is still pending further family notification.

The investigation continues. Residents near the crime scene are asked to view their surveillance footage for any possible activity between last evening and early this morning. Anyone with any tips is asked to call Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak to a Moorhead Police Supervisor.

