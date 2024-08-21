Moorhead murder victim identified as 14-year-old girl

Police in Moorhead say 14-year-old Jaelyn Walker is the murder victim that was found on the bank of the Red River early Tuesday morning.

18-year-old Isaac Arndt of Fargo remains in custody in connection with her death. He is being held at the Cass County Jail on a fugitive charge, awaiting extradition to Minnesota to be charged for her murder.

A release from the Moorhead Police Department says Arndt and Walker knew each other.

At this time, cause of death has not been released. Walker’s body was found at 12:30am Tuesday by police after she was reported missing.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is performing her autopsy.

Moorhead Police have asked the public for tips via social media, including for assistance in locating a Samsung Galaxy phone in an orange case. They also want to talk to anyone who may have given a ride to Arndt.