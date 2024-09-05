RSV vaccines to be offered this fall; protect infants and elderly populations

Vaccines for influenza and COVID-19 are arriving at pharmacies, local public health units and clinics – but those are not the only preventable diseases that circulate every winter.

RSV presents itself as the common cold in most people, but can be very serious to elderly populations and to young infants. Last year, for the first time, prevention via vaccine and immunization was finally available to these groups.

Abbi Berg works in the immunization unit at North Dakota Health and Human Services. She says RSV can lead to hospitalization or deaths, which is why health care providers are so excited to be able to offer protection from the virus. Last year, the shots were available in limited quantities.

"Unfortunately, we had a very limited supply last year, so we were really excited about it, we talked a lot about it, but unfortunately supply could not meet demand. And so it wasn't always possible to offer a dose to every baby born. This year we are starting out with allocations, and we're already working with health care providers. We won't start administering until October 1st, based on the federal recommendation. But we are working to start ordering doses and getting those doses to birthing hospitals, pediatricians, family practice, local public health units, and other providers throughout the state of North Dakota so that we are ready to go for October 1st, and throughout the respiratory season."

Berg says doses are expected to be more adequate this year. She says those interested in securing doses can contact their health care providers. Berg says pregnant women can also be offered doses, which can pass protection on to their newborns.