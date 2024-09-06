Food Forest event educates public about local food

The Cass Clay Food Partners have operated in communities in Cass and Clay Counties for the past nearly ten years.

Noelle Harden is an educator at the University of Minnesota Extension, and a member of Cass Clay Food Partners. She says it’s a food policy council that brings together professionals, community members and elected officials to learn about the food system. She says the also provide recommendations on food policy initiatives and focus on research and education, including local ordinances surrounding backyard chickens and boulevard gardens.

This weekend they are hosting a free family event to connect community members with local food by offering guided tours through MB Johnson Park’s Food Forest. Harden says the pandemic injected more interest into local food, as food insecurity and food access became more prominent.

"There was a big surge in interest in people growing their own food, or harvesting food that grows wild out in nature, or being able to make the most out of their garden and learn how to can, or how to dehydrate food. So we really come at it from multiple angles thinking about, how do we get people connected with those food resources, but also how do we empower residents to grow their own food."

Harden says food system resilience also became a topic many people turned to locally, as food systems became disrupted during the pandemic.

She says the public is invited to learn how to get involved in the local food system through their events.

The MB Johnson Park event will take place Monday evening between 4pm and 7pm. The Cass Clay Food Partners will also be at the Red River Market this weekend.

The Cass Clay Food Partners will be at the Red River Market Community Booth on Saturday, September 7th from 10am to 2pm.

On Monday, September 9th they will host guided tours through the MB Johnson Park's Food Forest in Moorhead from 4pm to 7pm. Activities include a plant medicine tour and a food demonstration with samples.