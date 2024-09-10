Fargo Police investigating nearly 100 overnight car break-ins

Police in Fargo are currently investigating nearly 100 overnight car break-ins, and are encouraging residents to remain vigilant.

A release from the Fargo Police Department states that nearly 100 vehicles were broken into overnight across the city. Residents are urged to check their vehicles for any signs of tampering or theft, and report any incidents to law enforcement. Due to the large number of cases, individuals are asked to call in reports at 701-451-7660 instead of reporting online.

The Fargo Police Department is also reminding the public to protect themselves from break-ins by always locking their vehicle, removing valuables, parking in well-lit areas and installing security devices. If your vehicle was broken into, document the damage immediately, check for missing items, report the crime as soon as possible and follow up with your insurance company.