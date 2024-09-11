Hazy skies persist across North Dakota

Wildfire smoke continues to drift through the state, with higher concentrations contributing to very poor air quality you can see and smell.

Jason Anglin is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. He says wildfires to the west in states like Idaho, Oregon and Wyoming are contributing to the smoke riding in. Current conditions are putting air quality readings in the “red” or “unhealthy” zone. Anglin says today could be the worst of it for this week.

"We'll have an increase southerly wind today, and especially tomorrow so that should push the surface smoke north and eastward, getting the initial smoke out of here. We are monitoring a cold front passage Thursday through Friday, and what that could do is bring more smoke aloft, but a cold front prevents it from getting to the surface. So it's kind of a hazy end of the week, but this looks to be the worst day of the week."

Anglin says there could be an isolated strong to severe storm with hail in western North Dakota tonight, with another possible round tomorrow in central North Dakota. He also says southwestern North Dakota is also close to fire danger conditions – with low humidity and high winds persisting in that area tomorrow.

Anglin says AirNow.gov has up-to-date information on air quality conditions in the state.