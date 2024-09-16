NWS: This week will be active and rainy

Northeastern North Dakota is under a risk for isolated to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Austin Perroux is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. He says the main risk area is along and north of US Highway 2.

"When we see storms fire, there, we're more likely going to see a hail and a wind threat. We shouldn't see any giant hail or anything like that, that we had seen earlier this summer but more on the one to 1.5 inch threshold range. For the winds, generally 60 mph, nothing too extreme on that end. Looking toward the south, there is potential for a few storms to fire down there; this looks to be more isolated. If we do see storms on that side, any hazard would be possible down there - including a potential tornado."

Perroux says the probability for an isolated tornado remains very low – but it is something to keep in mind.

Perroux says today is just the first day of several where scattered storms are possible. He says a weather pattern emerging will bring in frequent chances of rain and thunderstorms this week into the weekend.