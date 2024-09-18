FPS Superintendent is pleased with response, investigation into bomb threats at start of school

The superintendent of Fargo Public Schools says the school year is successfully underway despite a disruptive first week of classes.

Investigations into bomb threats at two schools in the district in the first three days of classes are ongoing. Dr. Rupak Gandhi says the threats were eventually deemed as not credible, but it still created confusion during a time that should have been exciting for students, parents and staff.

"The first one that we had on the first day of school, at our high school, caused our school to be sheltered in place and locked down for an extended period of time; the second one, we had to evacuate and dismiss early. That is a significant disruption not only to our students and staff, but also all of our parents who are impacted as well. This took a significant amount of collaboration and partnership with the Fargo Police Department for whom we are extremely grateful. I know they are continuing to work around the clock with investigation and post measures as well. It did dampen the mood a little bit; although it's a joyous time, it can create emotions of paranoia, anxiety and nervousness that are completely justified. When we are talking about student safety, we know that's going to be most paramount."

Although Gandhi says he wished the year hadn’t started out this way, he is pleased with the response of the staff and law enforcement. And he says each incident has provided opportunities to learn more about how to respond to the incidents, both in how those moments are communicated and investigated.