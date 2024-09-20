Bearson investigation ongoing, ten years later

The investigation into the murder of 18-year-old North Dakota State University freshman Tom Bearson is now ten years old.

Bearson was last seen with friends in the early morning hours of September 20th, 2014 at an off campus residence near NDSU. He was reported missing later that morning when he did not show up for a ride to visit family in Alexandria, Minnesota. His remains were found three days later at the Moorhead RV Sales parking lot.

The investigation into Bearson’s death has been a collaborative effort between Moorhead Police, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI. Moorhead Police said in statement this morning that recent advancements in DNA technology have allowed them to further examine collected evidence, but no public movement has been made to identify any suspects.

Moorhead PD continues to ask the public for assistance, and to report any information they may have related to Bearson’s disappearance and death no matter how insignificant they believe it to be.

Investigators believe information about Bearson's time at NDSU and the circumstances surrounding his death have yet to be shared. Individuals familiar with what happened may have exhibited changes in behavior, including changing their appearance, mood or routine, unexplained injuries, or sudden departure following Bearson's death. They may have also cleaned vehicles or displayed noticeable interest or disinterest in Bearson's death or the investigation, including having unexplained knowledge of the situation.

Tips can be submitted via anonymous text message to Moorhead Police by texting the keyword TIPMOORHEAD to 847411, by calling 218-299-5119 or emailing bearson@moorheadmn.gov.