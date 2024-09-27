Election preparations for Cass County

Cass County’s election administrator says preparations are underway to have a smooth and efficient election.

Residents of Cass County have several voting options. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Cass County Finance Office, postmarked by November 4, or returned to a secure drop box by 5pm on November 4. Voting in person can take place during the early voting period, starting October 29, or on Election Day November 5. Available polling locations can be found online at casscountynd.gov/elections.

Election administrator Craig Steingaard says all constituents need on election day is a valid ID – which may include a North Dakota driver’s license, non-driver’s identification card, tribal ID or long-term care identification certificate. And he says voters need to have resided at their address at least 30 days in order to be eligible to vote.

"If there's information that's incorrect on your ID - if you moved, and just haven't updated your ID, you're going to want to make sure you get your address updated to the correct one. You have to be living in your precinct for 30 days in order to vote in that precinct, so be sure to get your address updated to the correct address. The DOT website is a good way, or go into the DMV as well and get it changed there."

Steingaard says he expects voter turnout to be robust – and so constituents should consider all available options.

"There is going to be quite a bit of people I would imagine, coming out for this election, with it being a Presidential election as well as a lot of measures that are going to be on the ballot. If you have the opportunity to vote absentee or do early voting, that will make the election day a little bit smoother for all our poll workers. They work very hard in trying to maintain thousands of people coming in and out of the building and it can be very stressful on that day."