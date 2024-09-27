Suspicious package prompts closure of MN Secretary of State's office

State and federal investigators were called in to examine a suspicious package delivered to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office in Saint Paul. Secretary of State Steve Simon says the package was dropped off this morning. It was addressed to the office and had a return address saying it was sent by the “United States Traitor Elimination Army.”

Secretary Simon issued a statement saying the action “is not deterring our work or determination to deliver another election that is free, fair, accurate, and secure. We will work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the person or persons responsible for this action are held accountable.”

Minnesota joins several other states where similar packages were delivered this month.

