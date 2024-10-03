'Fall Health Blitz' to feature breast and cervical cancer screenings, preventative health checks

Fargo Cass Public Health is commemorating National Mammography Day with a ‘Fall Health Blitz’ to encourage the community to stay up to date on preventative health screenings.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with National Mammography Day on October 18. Registered nurse Vanessa Gunning is Clinical Nurse Supervisor at Fargo Cass Public Health. She says the Fall Health Blitz takes place October 18th at Fargo Cass Public Health, from noon to 4pm.

"We will be featuring women's health, which is the breast and cervical screening program. Those who come in will be able to take part in the eligibility screening."

Eligibility requirements for Women’s Way breast and cervical cancer screenings include: women ages 21-39 with breast symptoms, or high risk of breast cancer; women ages 21-64 who are due for a pap test or need breast or cervical diagnostic procedures; have no insurance or insurance that doesn't cover mammograms or pap tests, or who can't afford to pay deductibles or copays; and women who are North Dakota residents. Gunning says in Cass County alone, there are 6,600 women who are eligible, with only 206 women enrolled. She says she knows firsthand how important these screenings are.

"They found a lump with me, and there was no way I'd have ever felt it, it was too tiny. So it's very important to just get in there and find out. When you find out you have breast cancer - or any cancer - the earlier you get that diagnosis, the better it is because you have many more options of treatment. And you have time."

Because of her personal experience, Gunning says she understands how intimidating a mammogram can be. She gets two a year, and she says providers are working to get their patients important information as soon as possible to help alleviate those fears.

"I'll be very honest - I still get very nervous with each one, because I don't know what the result is going to be. But the important thing is, it's not painful; I would tell you, it's just more uncomfortable. Every tech that I've ever had in the Fargo area has been fabulous. Probably, what you're nervous about is something that you'll realize when you go in to get that mammogram - that it wasn't as bad as you thought it was going to be."

Community members can also attend the Fall Health Blitz to get up to date on their flu and covid vaccinations, get free blood pressure checks, Narcan kits, and tobacco cessation assessments in addition to Family Planning clinic resources and services.