Churches United lays off 20 percent of staff; seeking help to stay open

The interim CEO of Churches United for the Homeless in Moorhead says ten positions were eliminated today as part of a strategy to keep their doors open.

Pastor Devlyn Brooks says while not all positions were currently filled, some people were impacted by the cuts – and the same amount of work to serve the community must be done by just 25 people.

Brooks assumed the interim CEO role August 12th, and began by asking the community to step up and help them continue to meet the growing needs for food, shelter and housing. He says the community stepped up and pulled together $500,000 to keep the doors open, and the needs met.

"We have an emergency shelter where we house 120 people every night. We have a community center where we serve 6,000 meals a month, we have a food pantry where we serve 5,000 households a month. And we have a 43 unit supportive housing apartment where we house another 50 to 60 people. When you start to look at the need, that's hundreds of people we serve every day in addition to feeding thousands more."

Devlyn says their current cash flow will keep them open through November, but they are in help to continue beyond that. He says he is confident they can figure out what to do in the long term – but the immediate needs must be met first.

"I've had conversations with our local governments and state governments, and there are people interested in helping us fix this long term - but you have to keep the doors open first. We're already getting down into the 40s at night, and the weather is just getting colder from here."

Devlyn says he believes the community will rise to the occasion and support Churches United in their efforts to help the hunger and homelessness crisis in the community.

Gifts can be made online at the Churches United for the Homeless website.