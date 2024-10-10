New map by Department of Emergency Services shows location, containment of wildfires

A new map released by the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services tracks current active wildfires in the state.

Darin Hanson is Homeland Security Director. He says residents can easily access the map online via the Department of Emergency Service’s website.

"They can zoom in and out, and see the fires - where they're currently at, and when we have imagery of those fires we will also be putting the images taken from airplanes or helicopters on that map as well."

Hanson says the map will also be a resource for the public to help notify the state of any new wildfires so they can work together to get them under control.

"We did get a notification of a new fire start out in western North Dakota, and we're very fortunate - we have a lot of resources out there right now, and our federal partners were in the area. So some local fire departments, as well as our federal partners were able to act quickly and respond to that fire right away, including with some helicopter support and get that fire put out right away. It was in a very dangerous spot, right next to Theodore Roosevelt National Park."

He says resources will also be available on the site for anyone impacted by the fires, and for anyone looking for fire safety messaging. He says the purpose of the map is to keep the public informed as best they can about any possible dangers, as well as avoiding starting new fires.