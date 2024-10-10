Online Q&A session this afternoon for wildfire victims and families

Landowners impacted by the recent wildfires in west-central North Dakota will have a chance to ask any questions they have about the recovery process this afternoon at 4-p.m. The Northwest Landowners Association will be hosting a Zoom call to connect those who suffered losses with those who can help. Troy Coons is Association Chairman. He says the first step is simple…

“Take time, document, document, document things. You know, don't just bury your cattle and not have documentation because there are going to be ways that we should be able to help you get money through USDA programs. We've been in contact with the USDA, FSA, insurance people.

We're putting together a group of lawyers. Our general counsel for our organization is going to volunteer time, not to do everybody's project, but to get them to the right people.”

Coons says the recovery process is going to take time and some expertise as property owners dive into the paperwork and process of recovering and healing…

“…It could put the end of some operations, you know. You lose all your equipment, you know, you lose cattle, there might not be any insurance for those cattle, probably isn't, so we're going to have to go through some of the USDA programs to try to get some compensation for that, your fences, your forage, your hay, all those kind of things. And then psychologically, we reached out to a group out of Fargo that we're talking with to hopefully get something lined up there to be of some help.”

To log into today’s Q-and-A session:

Topic: Q&A Session with Troy Coons, Chair, NWLA, and Derrick Braaten, General Counsel

Time: Oct 10, 2024 -- 4:00 PM Central Time

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87676174999?pwd=1qcJF1kTOfhJG84FM9DyRgx2rDg1VU.1

or

Call: 1-507-473-4847

Meeting ID: 876 7617 4999

Passcode: 968143

Participant ID (if calling in): Press # to skip

This event is free and open to the public.