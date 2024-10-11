Holmberg again violates conditions of release while awaiting sentencing

Former North Dakota Senator Ray Holmberg has continued to violate the conditions of his release as he awaits sentencing for child sex tourism.

In August, Holmberg pleaded guilty to taking multiple trips to Prague in the Czech Republic to pay for sex with children. A federal court filing says Holmberg violated his release conditions, which included internet restrictions, by accessing social media seven times in August and once in September.

The Grand Forks Republican also visited a home in Fargo without permission the day before he pleaded guilty, but while he was on location monitoring. He has been given multiple verbal reprimands, and has been reminded of his conditions of release repeatedly.

Prior to his plea hearing, Holmberg violated the conditions by accessing YouTube to search for videos that included the search term “gay romance,” drinking alcohol and visiting an adult novelty store. Sentencing guidelines for the charge against Holmberg calls for about three to four years in federal prison.

No date for sentencing has been set.

KFGO's Ryan Janke contributed to this report.