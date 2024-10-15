Feds ask judge to consider locking up Holmberg for violating release terms

FARGO (KVRR) – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to consider revoking release privileges for former state Sen. Ray Holmberg, who pleaded guilty to taking multiple trips to Europe to pay for sex with children.

Holmberg continued to violate the terms of his release by accessing social media in August and September. The Grand Forks Republican also visited a home in Fargo without permission the day before he pleaded guilty.

Due to health issues, the 80-year-old Holmberg has been allowed to remain free while he awaits sentencing.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl outlined her concerns in a request for a hearing on Holmberg’s status.

“Simply put, Defendant has no regard for this Court’s Order or even its judicial warning,” Puhl wrote. “It is hard to imagine under what circumstances Defendant would be motivated to abide by this Court’s Order, if not now.

Holmberg has been given multiple verbal reprimands and been reminded of his conditions of release multiple times. Prior to his plea hearing, he violated the conditions by accessing YouTube to search for videos that included the search term “gay romance,” drinking alcohol, and visiting an adult novelty store.

Puhl says Holmberg “poses a danger to others because he has access to countless underage boys via social media.”

“Mere days following his guilty plea, he is alleged to have used social media on seven different occasions. This is concerning behavior given that he has a history of soliciting underage boys.”

Holmberg served more than 45 years in the North Dakota Senate before resigning in 2022.

KVRR's Jim Monk contributed this report.

