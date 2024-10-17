© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Police calling for public's assistance in locating alleged shooter

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Todd McDonald
Published October 17, 2024 at 3:50 PM CDT
Accused shooter Gregory LaCroix
Fargo P.D.
Accused shooter Gregory LaCroix

Police in Fargo are calling for the public’s assistance in locating a 37-year old Fargo man possibly connected to an early morning shooting incident in downtown Fargo. Officials say Gregory Thomas LaCroix has been identified in the shooting. Police say the incident occurred in the downtown area at the intersection of third avenue north and Broadway. An adult male was shot once in the incident causing serious injuries. The victim remains hospitalized. The shooter had fled the scene before police arrived.

LaCroix is described as being 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of LaCroix are asked to contact Fargo police or 9-1-1.
Local News
Todd McDonald
See stories by Todd McDonald