MSU Moorhead and Moorhead Area Public Schools partnership will offer free tuition at MSUM

Minnesota State University Moorhead has launched a new program that will offer full tuition to graduates of Moorhead High School.

Starting with the class of 2025, graduates of Moorhead High School with a GPA of 3.0 or higher can receive a four-year commitment of free college tuition at MSU Moorhead. This is made possible through the new Moorhead Scholars program, a partnership between Moorhead Area Public Schools and MSUM, through combinations of federal, state and institutional grants and scholarships.

MSUM President Dr. Tim Downs says it’s an investment into the community.

"And it's important, because if you think of the human capital - young people pursuing high school degrees and achieving at a high level - and then, they decide, I think I want to pursue a four year degree: well, they don't have to go far to get a great education. It's called Moorhead State University, and this partnership will help increase that pipeline with more and more students coming maybe a half a mile down the street and starting their four year degree. This is a great partnership, and it will help strengthen our community."

Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson was present at the announcement. She says the community of Moorhead is diverse, productive and is a growing economic center – experiencing 18 percent growth between 2010 and 2020. She says that makes it the fourth fastest growing community in the state, and growth is projected to continue. Carlson says this partnership is rising to meet that growth.

To become a Moorhead Scholar, students must graduate from Moorhead High School in the class of 2025 or beyond, achieve a minimum of a 3.0 GPA, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (or FAFSA) by May 1, and enroll as a full-time student at MSUM in the fall following their graduation.