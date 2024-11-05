© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ND Tourism Director promoting "winter tourism"

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published November 5, 2024 at 8:46 AM CST

North Dakota’s Tourism director is hoping to promote winter tourism in the state.

"North Dakota doesn't close for the winter," said Sara Otte Coleman. "We have great activities that happen statewide, some of them indoors, but also a lot of outdoor recreation that still happens throughout the year."

Otte Coleman said, for example, the state invested some money in the ski areas, through its “Destination Development” grant program.

"We know that, not only do we want to sustain the tourism businesses, but it's also a 'quality of life' factor for North Dakotans who really need to get out and do things in the winter as well," Otte Coleman said.

Otte Coleman said the ski areas have equipment to make snow, helping to keep them open.

"We're kind of hopeful for some moisture this winter, so we can see some cross-country skiing, as well as some of the snowmobiling trails," Otte coleman said. "But there's always and up-side — if you can't cross country ski, the hiking trails are open."
Tags
Local News Tourism
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson
Related Content