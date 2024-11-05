ND Tourism Director promoting "winter tourism"

North Dakota’s Tourism director is hoping to promote winter tourism in the state.

"North Dakota doesn't close for the winter," said Sara Otte Coleman. "We have great activities that happen statewide, some of them indoors, but also a lot of outdoor recreation that still happens throughout the year."

Otte Coleman said, for example, the state invested some money in the ski areas, through its “Destination Development” grant program.

"We know that, not only do we want to sustain the tourism businesses, but it's also a 'quality of life' factor for North Dakotans who really need to get out and do things in the winter as well," Otte Coleman said.

Otte Coleman said the ski areas have equipment to make snow, helping to keep them open.

"We're kind of hopeful for some moisture this winter, so we can see some cross-country skiing, as well as some of the snowmobiling trails," Otte coleman said. "But there's always and up-side — if you can't cross country ski, the hiking trails are open."