'Demand' recount possible in two North Dakota Legislative districts

Under North Dakota voting laws, there are provisions for either “automatic” or “demand” recounts.

An “automatic” recount happens when an individual candidate fails to be elected with .5 percent or less than the highest vote-getter. The “demand” recount is possible when a candidate has failed by two percent or less.

The “demand” recount is paid for by that candidate.

Secretary of State Michael Howe said there are two possible demand recounts in two Legislative races.

"If you look at District 9, between Collette Brown (D) and David Brien (R), that is in possible 'demand recount territory," Howe said. "The other is in District 18, between Nels Christianson (R) and Mary Adams (D)."

In District 9, the margin is 35 votes, while in District 18, which is Grand Forks, the margin is 65 votes.

Howe said that won’t be determined until the county canvassing boards meet November 18th. He saidtwo days later, the state canvassing board will meet, and after that, the candidate can file for a demand recount.