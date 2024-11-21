© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Cass County Deputy resigns amidst state investigation

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published November 21, 2024 at 10:21 AM CST
Former Cass County Deputy Carson Quam
Cass County Sheriff's Office
Former Cass County Deputy Carson Quam

Deputy Carson Quam is being investigated for alleged criminal activity.

A Cass County deputy has resigned during an investigation into his alleged criminal activity.

A statement from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation notified Sheriff Jesse Jahner in September they were investigating Deputy Carson Quam. At the time, the sheriff’s office was unaware of any criminal activity Deputy Quam was potentially involved with. The statement says this information was not released at the time due to the active, ongoing investigation by BCI.

Sheriff Jahner said in the statement that criminal activity is not tolerated in his office, and that his office always collaborates and cooperates with investigating and prosecuting agencies to assist in investigations.

No other information is being released at this time.
Danielle Webster
