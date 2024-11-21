Cass County Deputy resigns amidst state investigation

A Cass County deputy has resigned during an investigation into his alleged criminal activity.

A statement from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation notified Sheriff Jesse Jahner in September they were investigating Deputy Carson Quam. At the time, the sheriff’s office was unaware of any criminal activity Deputy Quam was potentially involved with. The statement says this information was not released at the time due to the active, ongoing investigation by BCI.

Sheriff Jahner said in the statement that criminal activity is not tolerated in his office, and that his office always collaborates and cooperates with investigating and prosecuting agencies to assist in investigations.

No other information is being released at this time.