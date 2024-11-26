Proposal to end Fargo's Syringe Services program survives after a 3-2 City Commission vote.

On a vote of 3-to-2 members of the Fargo City Commission turned back a recommendation to end the City’s Syringe Services program. The recommendation was made by Commissioner Michelle Turnberg…

“…As a state of North Dakota, we have rejected legalizing marijuana over and over and over. So do you think that the residents really want to legalize giving needles for IV drug use? We are a nation of laws. Its primary element has separated the U.S. from virtually every other nation in history. We are a nation of laws, not men. So why are we supplying the equipment needed to further a potentially deadly habit?”

While Turnberg’s stance on the issue was questioned by fellow commissioners, Fargo resident Asher Lorenzen provided supportive comments for the program with backing-data provided by the Centers for Disease Control…

“…It's frustrating to hear our city commissioners lie to the public and say that the benefits of syringe service programs are only a theory. When in reality there are decades upon decades of research backing it up. It hurts all of us when you lie to the public it hurts all of us when you go against the recommendation of health professionals as if you know any better when you refuse to do the most cursory research on the policies you propose.”

That point was not lost on Mayor Tim Mahoney…

“…All of what you gave tonight is a report that I can Google and find. The reference I have from Commissioner Turnberg was a 1995 reference.”

Mahoney says programs like the City’s Harm Reduction Center were controversial at the start, they have since proven themselves as successful in saving lives.

