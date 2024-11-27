Find the Good Life finds workers

Find the Good Life in North Dakota, a national talent attraction campaign launched in 2022, is seeing success in bringing workforce to the state.

North Dakota Tourism and Marketing Director, Sara Otte Coleman, says the campaign advertises across the nation, targeting young families, recent college graduates, veterans, and former North Dakotans.

"Initially we drive them to the website, and then the website takes them to a path were they're able to engage with us and determine where might be the best fit. There will be opportunities to fill out several small surveys which will then help them narrow the search on what kind of community they're looking for. We call that the help desk. Once they engage with that help desk concierge service, then we push them further down and connect them with a community champion who can hopefully help them determine if that community is right for them."

Otte Coleman says over 40 people have completed the campaign’s relocation program. The campaign generated more than 120 million total impressions, nearly 42 hundred leads engaged with the Relocation Help Desk, and 13 hundred potential residents were connected to Community Champions.

Otte Coleman says they’re hoping to continue the Find the Good Life campaign into the future, but they’ll have to wait until the legislative session to see if they’ll get more funding for the next biennium.

