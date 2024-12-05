Alert issued to Humana Medicare Advantage Customers

The federal government has notified North Dakota’s Insurance Department that Humana customers with Medicare Advantage plans will no longer be contracted with Sanford Health as an in-network facility.

The change is effective beginning January 1, 2025.

John Arnold is Deputy Insurance Commissioner. He says these customers should plan to shop for new coverage.

"They have some decisions to make while they're shopping; they could stay with Humana, and access Sanford at out-of-health rates, which are probably going to be higher. They could switch to another Medicare Advantage plan that does include Sanford as an in-network provider. They could also choose to disenroll and go back to Medicare."

Arnold says he suggests individuals work with an agent, or contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program directly at 888-575-6611. He says these customers are eligible for a special two month enrollment period to find new coverage.