Fargo shooting suspect arrested in Iowa

A 3o-year old Fargo man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting incident on Wednesday of this week. Fargo Police Captain Bill Ahlfeldt says Steven Burrell was arrested by authorities in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday night. Ahlfeldt says with the case still being an active investigation there’s not much that can be shared at this time. As far as what is being said, Ahlfeldt says Burrell is accused of fatally shooting 32-year old Rassan Wilson of Fargo.

“…Using multiple resources, our Intelligence and Analysis Unit was able to track the direction of travel that Burrell was taking. We worked with authorities from multiple states to track and locate the suspect in Iowa. And this multi-jurisdictional cooperation ultimately led to that arrest. Burrell was in custody in less than 34-hours from the time of the incident. A very quick turn-around for a homicide investigation.”

Ahlfeldt says the two men were acquaintances though no explanation has been provided for a possible motive for the shooting. Also uncertain is when Burrell will be returned to North Dakota to face prosecution.