Proposed CO2 pipeline and storage plans gain state approval.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved guidelines paving the way for the underground storage of C-O-2 near the junction of Mercer, Morton, and Oliver counties. Under the guidelines the 9 cases in question would have to meet 14 requirements. The C-O-2 would be captured at 57 ethanol plants in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and North and South Dakota -- that includes the Theraldson Ethanol facility near Casselton, North Dakota. State officials say preliminary modelling shows the process would have no impacts of surface waters or fresh waters. Safety and monitoring protocols will also be implemented…

The CO2 would be transferred to North Dakota through a pipeline network being proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions and then injected into the below ground storage spaces. A possible 18-tons of CO2 could be delivered to the sites annually.

The permits were approved unanimously by Industrial Commission members

