Fargo's Human Rights Commission opens submissions for Martin Luther King Jr. Award

Nominations are being accepted for Fargo’s Human Rights Commission’s Martin Luther King Jr. Award.

Zoe Absey is a member of the commission. She says this is the 23rd year the commission has given out this award.

"We're looking for folks in the community who resemble Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision; so really advocating for respect, equity, making sure that our community is fighting discrimination in all of its different forms. We have three different categories, so we're looking for youth - so anyone under the age of 18; an adult - so anyone over the age of 18; and then an organization. That can be a non-profit, grass-roots organization or a for-profit that's really doing work to continue doing Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision."

Submissions can be made online at the City of Fargo’s website. The deadline to submit a nomination is January 1st.

The Fargo City Commission voted earlier this fall to dissolve its Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion citing budget concerns. Absey says despite this, the Human Rights Commission remains committed to lead efforts to address inequalities.

"Regardless of what the city chose to do, we are here for the community. We want to hear from the community, we want folks to feel like their voices are represented with the Human Rights Commission and that they feel they can come and share their feedback, grievances or things that are happening. We are here for the community, and these awards really show that there's great work happening in the community and we want to help support that and uplift it."

Absey says the awards ceremony will be held January 20th at the Fargo Theater, and will feature youth performances in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.