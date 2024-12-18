Winter storm advisories, watches and warnings are issued in North Dakota for tonight, tomorrow

Winter storm watches, advisories and warnings are currently being issued as a clipper system blows in a winter storm across North Dakota.

Blake Rafferty is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. He says widespread probability of 3-6 inches of snowfall is forecast for much of the area, with bands of snow dropping anywhere from 6-8 inches possible through the Devils Lake Basin down into the southern Red River Valley. He says they should know more later today as the system comes in.

"The heaviest snow will occur overnight to about the morning commute, however there is still uncertainty to the exact location this band sets up. This map just shows one potential scenario, it could shift a little north or a little south. But this gives a general area of just about how much snow we are expecting. Notice that while we are saying there's a 60 percent chance of 6-8 inches of snow, it's not everywhere - it's an upper range at most sites in the watch area."

Rafferty says winds are following the system after much of the snowfall that could make travel very difficult. Wind chills could reach down into the teens and twenties below zero.