Mott to host 'record breaking' fireworks display New Year's Eve

Mott will be hosting a special New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

It’s being put on by the Hettinger County Activities Association, and held at the Hettinger County Fairgrounds in Mott.

Pegasus Illuminations will take care of the fireworks show. And they’re promising an attempt at a world record.

"We are launching some of the largest shells that you can purchase in the world," said Garrison Risner of Pegasus Illuminations. "These would be the largest ones you can purchase without being custom-made."

Risner said the shells will be launched simultaneously.

"The world record is the fact that we're launching 12 of these fireworks at one time in a display," Risner said. 'That's never been done before."

Risner said the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Great Plains Food Bank, for its Backpack Program.

"That program is where they give food to kids to take home on the weekend," Risner said. "It would be for the under-privileged, who may not have much food over a weekend.. That is the main focus of the event.,

More information can be found on the Hettinger County Activities Association Facebook page.