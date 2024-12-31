25 years ago, the potential Y2K computer issue raised concerns -- but nothing happened

Twenty-five years ago, there was concern over a potential computer problem.

It was labeled "Y2K."

The potential problem : Computers didn't use four numbers for the year. Instead, they used two numbers. So, there was worry that computers would change from "99" (instead of 1999) to "00" (instead of 2000). And that could cause some chaos.

"There was a lot of hype about it," said Ed Schafer, who was North Dakota's Governor at that time. "Nobody knew what was going on — elevators were going to stop, clocks would disappear, and everything was going to be awful."

Schafer said he actually doubted anything was going to happen. However...

"The safety folks and the National Guard thought we're going to have to watch out, because the whole world could crash here," Schafer said. "So we have to take precuations."

So, Schafer and his wife, Nancy, headed to Fraine Barracks, the state headquarters of the National Guard.

"Nancy and I got to spend New Year's Eve in the bunkers underneath Fraine Barracks," Schafer said.

The fear was – when the clock hit midnight, things would come to a halt.

"The clock struck midnight — and nothing happened," Schafer said.

Schafer said once reports started coming in from earlier time zones, everyone knew it would be okay.

"We just had to get our grandkids out to reset all our clocks, and we were okay," Schafer said.