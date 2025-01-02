Man suffers fireworks injury in West Fargo on New Year's Day

A 21-year-old West Fargo man suffered a serious fireworks injury in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

West Fargo Fire and Police responded to a service call for a medical emergency in the 800 block of Cathy Drive West at 12:39am Wednesday. Crews discovered the man with a traumatic injury to his hand following the improper use of a firework. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment for a severe, non-life threatening injury by Sanford Ambulance.

Use of fireworks is legal on New Year’s Eve between the hours of 8pm and 1am.