New leaders announced for North Dakota Water Resources, Labor departments

North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong on Wednesday announced the appointment of Reice Haase as director of the state Department of Water Resources.

Haase, who recently worked as deputy executive director of the North Dakota Industrial Commission, will succeed Andrea Travnicek, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities, according to Armstrong’s office.

Haase also worked as an environmental scientist and energy industry consultant and policy adviser to former Gov. Doug Burgum.

“Reice will serve our citizens well with his strong background in natural resources and deep understanding of the critical importance of clean, reliable, affordable water to North Dakota residents, farmers and ranchers, manufacturers and energy producers. We appreciate his continued service to the state of North Dakota,” Armstrong said in a statement.

Travnicek led the department since 2021. She previously served as director of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation and held leadership positions in the U.S. Department of Interior. She will continue working through January to help with the transition as the legislative session gets underway.

Armstrong also appointed Zach Greenberg to serve as interim state labor commissioner, heading the Department of Labor and Human Rights. Haase had been appointed to that interim post on Dec. 15.

Greenberg, who has experience as a law clerk, has worked in the governor’s office the past two years as a legal and policy adviser.