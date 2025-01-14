Bill would require a written reason for demanding against a judge

A Bismarck lawmaker has a bill to require a stated reason when an attorney asks for a change of judge in criminal cases.

Sen. Diane Larson s(R-Bismarck) aid she has been talking to local law enforcement about what she said is a growing rate of violent crime.

"We have more violent offenders being released right back out onto our streets than we ever have," Larson said in an interview.

Larson said she also talked to retired District Judge Gail Hagerty, who had a number of suggestions on how to deal with that crime rate. One was to require a reason for swapping judges. Larson said a number of states have that same requirement.

"And she (Hagerty) said, that might be good for us to do, because sometimes we have judges that are more tough on crime," Larson said. "And attorneys have a regular form already filled out, so if they get a certain judge, they're just switching."

Larson said this will help limit “judge shopping.”