© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate passes increase in the 'death benefit' for firefighters

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published January 22, 2025 at 7:45 AM CST

The state Senate has approved a measure to increase death benefits for firefighters who die in the line of duty to $25,000.

It’s presently at $10,000.

"It's a small lifeline, but I think, an important one," said Sen. Jerry Klein (R-Fessenden).

Klein said North Dakota has between 7500 and 8000 firefighters across the state – some are paid, many are volunteers.

"Firefighters train hard to make sure that everyone comes home safe," Klein said. "I hope we never have to use this fund. It'll go to show our support for our state firefighters."

The bill passed the Senate unanimously. It now goes to the House.
Tags
Local News Politics & Government
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson
Related Content