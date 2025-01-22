Senate passes increase in the 'death benefit' for firefighters

The state Senate has approved a measure to increase death benefits for firefighters who die in the line of duty to $25,000.

It’s presently at $10,000.

"It's a small lifeline, but I think, an important one," said Sen. Jerry Klein (R-Fessenden).

Klein said North Dakota has between 7500 and 8000 firefighters across the state – some are paid, many are volunteers.

"Firefighters train hard to make sure that everyone comes home safe," Klein said. "I hope we never have to use this fund. It'll go to show our support for our state firefighters."

The bill passed the Senate unanimously. It now goes to the House.