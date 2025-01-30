House approves measure to raise the vote needed to amend the state Contitution

The North Dakota House has approved a proposed state Constitutional amendment to raise the vote to approve amendments to 60 percent.

Currently, it takes a simple 50 percent plus one vote to make a change.

Supporters of the change said the way it is now, it’s too easy to change the Constitution.

"I'm afraid that, in my opinion, North Dakota's getting a reputation as a state that can be bought," said Rep. Lawrence Klemin (R-Bismarck). "We're here for trial runs on anybody from out of state who wants to see if they can get something passed here, and they can use that as evidence to pass it someplace else."

But House Minority Leader Zach Ista (D-Grand Forks) argued that this measure will send the wrong message.

"I think the clear impact, the message we will be sending, is that we want to make it harder for our fellow citizens, North Dakota voters, to exercise the power they already have in our state Constitution, to make changes to that sacred document," Ista said.

The vote on HCR 3003 was 65 to 28. It now goes to the Senate – and if that body approves, it will be on the ballot in 2026.