Bill to raise speeding fines before the House Transportation Committee

A state representative from Watford City is sponsoring a bill to raise speeding fines.

Rep. Roger Maki (R-Watford City) told the House Transportation Committee the measure's intent is to make the highways safer.

For example, if you’re driving 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit on state highways and roadways, it adds $100 to your fine. And he said if you drive 16 miles per hour over the posted speed limit on the Interstates, that would also be an extra $100 fine.

"Some people do not think," Maki told the Committee. "They put other people at risk, and do not look at the possible consequences of their speeding. This bill punishes those people that put other people at risk."

Pete Transtrom has worked in the oil patch since 2006. He told the committee he would support even more of an increase in fines.

"Right now, they get pulled over, and they just laugh," Transtrom said. "I've talked to multiple deputies, and their words were, 'Our fines are a joke.'"

The committee did not take immediate action.

The bill is HB 1366.