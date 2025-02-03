Avian influenza impacts ND flocks

Avian influenza is sweeping the nation, wiping out flocks of commercial poultry in a number of states.

North Dakota State Veterinarian Doctor Ethan Andress says the first cases of the bird flu only arrived here from Europe in 2022. Since then, it has been spread through North Dakota flocks during migration.

Andress says there are numerous backyard flocks and a few large commercial operations in the state and the virus has already impacted many of them.

"Since the outbreak, we've had multiple instances of our commercial operations being impacted with avian influenza, especially during the snow goose migration. As they come south in the fall, as they are grouping together in those massive flocks that we see with 10,00 plus birds, it creates quite an environmental stir of avian influenza that can affect our commercial producers."

Andress says backyard and commercial producers should have safety procedures in place to limit the exposure to the virus, but there is only so much they can do.

"You know, when you reach the level of virus that's in some of these snow geese flocks, it gets very difficult. Sometimes we want to say the producers need to have better biosecurity, but the reality is, sometimes there's just a tremendous environmental viral load."

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and the Department of Agriculture are monitoring avian influenza cases across the country as spring migration kicks off.

"We can cross our fingers and hope that the virus will run through those flocks, and as they come north will not be carrying a heavy viral load, but there's no way to know that. So, I think our producers and people that have backyard flocks are going to want to be vigilant this spring— just like we have last fall and the spring before— be aware that this virus isn't going away. Just be aware and alert."