House Majority Leader talks property tax, bonding

North Dakota’s House Majority leader says he’s happy with the work that has been done so far on property taxes.

Rep. Mike Lefor (R-Dickinson) says there have been a number of bills introduced to deal with property taxes.

"I'm excited about the different options that are being looked at," Lefor said in an interview. "A lot of research has been done on this topic, over months and months of time. So I think we're going to be confident of the final product."

Lefor did say he doesn't want the legislation to be rushed.

"I think rushed legislation is poor legislation," Lefor said. "A lot of times, people in this fast-paced world want answers today. I am the opposite — I think that the more vetting it gets, the more research is done, leads to the best policy."

The property tax reform and relief plan proposed by Governor Armstrong is in the House Finance and Taxation Committee. Lefor likes that plan, because he says it is sustainable.

BONDING

Lefor said he's not keen on bonding.

Gov. Kelly Armstrong has proposed a $464 million bonding package, which includes $300 million for a new state hospital in Jamestown, $120 million for airport projects in Fargo, Grand Forks and Dickinson, and $44.2 million for the Military Gallery at the Heritage Center.

"To me, it's (bonding) kind of a last resort," Lefor said. He said he would prefer using the state’s Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund for the projects, and not have to bond. But he said inflation rates for building materials could be a factor in using bonding.

"I know the cost of materials and labor and things like that continue to climb," Lefor said. "So, what's the overall best decision, when it comes to borrowing money, paying interest — will it be a better deal, and would avoid a lot of inflation and higher costs?"

Lefor said he's not closing the door on that.

"If there's an opportunity to save money by doing that, I would support that," Lefor said.