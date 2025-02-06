Blizzard warning, arctic mass on its way

The Devils Lake Basin extending upward into the Turtle Mountains is currently under a blizzard warning.

Michael Hollan is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. He says this blizzard is not accumulating any new snow, but is rather a ground blizzard creating widespread whiteout conditions across that region. He says conditions should improve later this evening. He says that’s not the only area of the state experiencing visibility problems…

"Across the rest of northern North Dakota and also down towards the Jamestown area, we still have blowing snow reducing visibility - it's not quite as bad as it is further north, but we're still seeing significant enough visibility reductions that we do still have that winter weather advisory in effect for this afternoon, mainly for the blowing snow concerns."

Into the weekend, Hollan says areas south of I-94 could receive some accumulation of snow that may reach about four inches. That should begin around midday tomorrow lasting through Saturday morning. And into next week, bitterly cold temperatures.

"It's looking like we're going to have another arctic outbreak - for most of next week, especially Monday and Tuesday, and into Wednesday as well. We could see dangerously cold wind chill values of at least -40, to -45, maybe even close to life threatening values as low as -50."

Hollan says to stay up to date on weather conditions over the next several days – and probably, don’t plan any outdoor activities.