The legislature could start meeting every month with new bill

The Senate State and Local Government committee heard testimony on a bill that could change the legislative assembly from meeting every two years to meeting every year once a month.

Through the bill, the legislative assembly would meet on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each month except for December. Legislators would meet forty days a year at most, and proponents say this would save the state money, eliminate interim committees, eliminate special sessions, and give legislators more time to create better legislation.

One such proponent, Steve Bakken, says assembling once a month will let more citizens participate in the legislature.

"And I'm not in favor of having a full-time legislature because I am a firm believer in a citizen legislature in North Dakota. But what does that really mean, and do we really have it? Because, if you're a small business owner, or a firefighter, or a teacher, or a police officer, do you have the ability to walk away from your career or your family for 80 days every other year? I'd say no."

Members of the committee were concerned that Senate Bill 2319 would actually be more expensive, raising travel and lodging costs. They also said having the sessions over the weekend would conflict with legislators’ religious obligations and could make finding clerks and other session employees difficult.

The committee took no action at this time.